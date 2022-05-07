Dr. Ali Aboufares, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aboufares is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ali Aboufares, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Cardiology115 E 57th St, New York, NY 10022 Directions (855) 854-4222
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Dr. Ali Aboufares is attentive and supportive. He respects the wisdom and beliefs of the patient. Dr. Aboufares gives excellent care, detailed discussion, agreement on next steps. Him and his staff are kind, professional, and compassionate. I am thankful that he is a part of my Healthcare.
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- Ochsner Foundation Hospital
- American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine
Dr. Aboufares has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aboufares accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aboufares has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aboufares works at
Dr. Aboufares has seen patients for Venous Hypertension, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Congenital Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aboufares on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Aboufares. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aboufares.
