Dr. Alhakam Hudaihed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hudaihed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alhakam Hudaihed, MD
Overview
Dr. Alhakam Hudaihed, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Panama City, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Bay and HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital.
Dr. Hudaihed works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
A O Rifai MD LLC2507 Harrison Ave Unit 101, Panama City, FL 32405 Directions (850) 215-5911
-
2
Bio Medical Applications of Fl Inc2100 Harrison Ave, Panama City, FL 32405 Directions (850) 215-5911
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Bay
- HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hudaihed?
About Dr. Alhakam Hudaihed, MD
- Nephrology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1851580088
Education & Certifications
- Brooklyn Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hudaihed accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hudaihed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hudaihed works at
Dr. Hudaihed has seen patients for Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hudaihed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hudaihed has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hudaihed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hudaihed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hudaihed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.