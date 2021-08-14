See All Oncologists in Poughkeepsie, NY
Dr. Alhaitham Alshetawi, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Alhaitham Alshetawi, MD

Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Alhaitham Alshetawi, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Head & Neck Surgical Oncology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Vassar Brothers Medical Center.

Dr. Alshetawi works at Health Quest Med Prac Onclgy in Poughkeepsie, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Vassar Brothers Medical Center
    45 Reade Pl, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 483-6920

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Vassar Brothers Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cancer Surgery
Facial Palsy
Facial Surgery
Cancer Surgery
Facial Palsy
Facial Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cancer Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Palsy Chevron Icon
Facial Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Infections Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Tumor Chevron Icon
Jaw Tumor Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Microsurgery Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Injuries Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Alshetawi?

    Aug 14, 2021
    My son's jaw was broken in multiple places after a baseball injury. We found Dr. Al Shetawi after being treated very badly at Westchester Medical Center Emergency Department. This doctor is kind, knowledgeable and very compassionate. He saw my son on an emergency basis and cleared his schedule to arrange for the required surgery. His Nurse Practioner Holly is amazing as well. She reached out and assured us they would be taking the best care of my son. Explained all aspects of what was going to happen and made sure my son was well informed.
    Marc Miller — Aug 14, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Alhaitham Alshetawi, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Alhaitham Alshetawi, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Alshetawi to family and friends

    Dr. Alshetawi's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Alshetawi

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Alhaitham Alshetawi, MD.

    About Dr. Alhaitham Alshetawi, MD

    Specialties
    • Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871760314
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Florida College of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Beth Israel Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF DENTAL MEDICINE
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alhaitham Alshetawi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alshetawi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alshetawi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alshetawi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alshetawi works at Health Quest Med Prac Onclgy in Poughkeepsie, NY. View the full address on Dr. Alshetawi’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Alshetawi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alshetawi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alshetawi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alshetawi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Alhaitham Alshetawi, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.