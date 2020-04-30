Dr. Algis Sidrys, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sidrys is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Algis Sidrys, MD
Dr. Algis Sidrys, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Cookeville, TN. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cookeville Regional Medical Center.
Cookeville Regional Medical Center Inpatient Rehabilitation Center1 Medical Center Blvd, Cookeville, TN 38501 Directions (931) 783-2497
Hospital Affiliations
- Cookeville Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Sidrys was my Oncologist 12 year ago, nearly 13 years now. When I had cancer, he was my Mom's and my Daddy's Oncologist and now he is my Mother In Law's Oncologist. He has an amazing bedside manner. He will talk to you on your level, explains things so they are easy to understand. He wants you to ask question so that way all of your needs are being met. He is extremely friendly and all around a good man. God bless him....
- Medical Oncology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1104873090
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine, Medical Oncology and Oncology
Dr. Sidrys has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sidrys accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sidrys has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sidrys has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, Lung Cancer and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sidrys on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sidrys. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sidrys.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sidrys, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sidrys appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.