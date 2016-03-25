See All Plastic Surgeons in Miami, FL
Dr. Algird Mameniskis, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Algird Mameniskis, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (9)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Algird Mameniskis, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Mameniskis works at Avana Plastic Surgery in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Avana Plastic Surgery
    8700 W Flagler St Ste 250, Miami, FL 33174 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 771-1012

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Hiatal Hernia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Mameniskis?

Mar 25, 2016
Dr Al gave me better results of my breast augmentation that I have seen anybody have! Even when I showed lots of my friends/family my one day Post Op, nobody could believe they looked THAT good! I'm BEYOND impressed with his skills as a surgeon. Highly recommend him! During the Pre-Op appts, he always listened to exactly what I wanted and needed and he exceeded my expectations! He was always looking out for what would be the BEST size for me.
MissCarly in Cortland, IL — Mar 25, 2016
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Algird Mameniskis, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Algird Mameniskis, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mameniskis to family and friends

Dr. Mameniskis' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Mameniskis

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Algird Mameniskis, MD.

About Dr. Algird Mameniskis, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 37 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1023105798
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Algird Mameniskis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mameniskis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Mameniskis has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Mameniskis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Mameniskis works at Avana Plastic Surgery in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Mameniskis’s profile.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mameniskis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mameniskis.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mameniskis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mameniskis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Algird Mameniskis, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.