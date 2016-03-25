Dr. Algird Mameniskis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mameniskis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Algird Mameniskis, MD
Overview
Dr. Algird Mameniskis, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Avana Plastic Surgery8700 W Flagler St Ste 250, Miami, FL 33174 Directions (215) 771-1012
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Al gave me better results of my breast augmentation that I have seen anybody have! Even when I showed lots of my friends/family my one day Post Op, nobody could believe they looked THAT good! I'm BEYOND impressed with his skills as a surgeon. Highly recommend him! During the Pre-Op appts, he always listened to exactly what I wanted and needed and he exceeded my expectations! He was always looking out for what would be the BEST size for me.
About Dr. Algird Mameniskis, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
