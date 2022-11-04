Dr. Garrett has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Algin Garrett, MD
Overview
Dr. Algin Garrett, MD is a Dermatologist in Glen Allen, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS.
Dr. Garrett works at
Locations
-
1
Forefront Dermatology Sc5201 Hickory Park Dr Ste A, Glen Allen, VA 23059 Directions (804) 262-6060
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Garrett?
Experience and Expertise with a calm and reassuring demeanor...
About Dr. Algin Garrett, MD
- Dermatology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1396770665
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garrett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garrett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garrett works at
Dr. Garrett has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garrett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Garrett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garrett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garrett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garrett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.