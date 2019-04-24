Overview

Dr. Alfret Moradian, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Arak University Of Medical Sciences, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.



Dr. Moradian works at Optum - Family Medicine in Glendale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.