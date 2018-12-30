See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Alfredo Trento, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
4.6 (17)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience
Dr. Alfredo Trento, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Padova and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Trento works at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary), Partial Lung Collapse and Pleural Effusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cedars-sinai Electrophysiology At Smidt Heart Institute
    127 S San Vicente Blvd Ste A3600, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 423-3851

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary)
Partial Lung Collapse
Pleural Effusion
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Heart Defect Repair Chevron Icon
Maze Procedure Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Abdominal Organ Transplant Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Coronary Cathertization With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Transplant Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Insertion of Epicardial Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Open Heart Valvuloplasty of Mitral Valve Without Replacement With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Resection of Cardiac Tumor Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventricular Assist Device Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 30, 2018
    Dr. Trento performed a robotic mitral (heart) valve repair on me in May 2018. I highly recommend Dr. Trento and the Cedars facility. Dr. Trento, his staff and the entire Cedars staff has been exemplary. I am so happy I went through the procedure. I feel great today (7 months out). I was in the hospital for 7 days then by the time I got home, I was already doing things like computer work and getting my life back to normal. I credit Dr. Trento, his staff and Cedars for my fantastic outcome!
    Jim Killion in Los Angeles, CA — Dec 30, 2018
    About Dr. Alfredo Trento, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1285618207
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Mass-Coord Surg Prog
    Residency
    • University of Pittsburgh
    Internship
    • U Mass
    Medical Education
    • Univ Padova
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alfredo Trento, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trento is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Trento has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Trento has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Trento works at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Trento’s profile.

    Dr. Trento has seen patients for Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary), Partial Lung Collapse and Pleural Effusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trento on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Trento. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trento.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trento, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trento appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

