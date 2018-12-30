Dr. Alfredo Trento, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trento is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alfredo Trento, MD
Dr. Alfredo Trento, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Padova and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Cedars-sinai Electrophysiology At Smidt Heart Institute127 S San Vicente Blvd Ste A3600, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 423-3851
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Trento performed a robotic mitral (heart) valve repair on me in May 2018. I highly recommend Dr. Trento and the Cedars facility. Dr. Trento, his staff and the entire Cedars staff has been exemplary. I am so happy I went through the procedure. I feel great today (7 months out). I was in the hospital for 7 days then by the time I got home, I was already doing things like computer work and getting my life back to normal. I credit Dr. Trento, his staff and Cedars for my fantastic outcome!
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English, French
- 1285618207
- U Mass-Coord Surg Prog
- University of Pittsburgh
- U Mass
- Univ Padova
Dr. Trento has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trento accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trento has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trento has seen patients for Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary), Partial Lung Collapse and Pleural Effusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trento on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Trento speaks French.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Trento. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trento.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trento, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trento appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.