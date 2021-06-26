Dr. Alfredo Torres, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Torres is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alfredo Torres, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Alfredo Torres, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Monroe, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Morehouse General Hospital.
M Stoglin Edd Aprn Pmh Services Inc300 Washington St Ste 208, Monroe, LA 71201 Directions (318) 651-8337
St. Francis Medical Center Inc3421 Medical Park Dr, Monroe, LA 71203 Directions (318) 966-4686
Hospital Affiliations
- Morehouse General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Dr. Torres has helped me and my husband tremendously over the years. He is wonderful and very compassionate with his patients. He really listens and helps so much!
- Psychiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
