Dr. Alfredo Santillan, MD

Oncology
20 years of experience

Dr. Alfredo Santillan, MD is an Oncology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Oncology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Santillan works at Texas Oncology Surgical Specialists in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Thyroid Cancer and Stomach Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    San Antonio Medical Center
    5206 Research Dr, San Antonio, TX 78240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 595-5300
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    San Antonio Westover Hills
    11130 Christus Hls Ste 210, San Antonio, TX 78251 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 245-2000
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    San Antonio Stone Oak
    18707 Hardy Oak Blvd Ste 320, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 545-6972
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    San Antonio Westover Hills - Med Plaza II
    11212 State Highway 151 Ste 120, San Antonio, TX 78251 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 245-2000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center
  • Methodist Hospital

Breast Cancer
Thyroid Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Tumor Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Dec 21, 2022
    Very responsive. Explains the procedures and the next steps
    • Oncology
    • 20 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1124213400
    Education & Certifications

    • Moffitt Canc Ctr
    • Texas Tech University Health Science Center
    • Harvard University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alfredo Santillan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Santillan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Santillan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Santillan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Santillan works at Texas Oncology Surgical Specialists in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Santillan’s profile.

    Dr. Santillan has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Thyroid Cancer and Stomach Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Santillan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    54 patients have reviewed Dr. Santillan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santillan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Santillan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Santillan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

