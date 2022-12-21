Overview

Dr. Alfredo Santillan, MD is an Oncology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Oncology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Santillan works at Texas Oncology Surgical Specialists in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Thyroid Cancer and Stomach Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.