Dr. Alfredo Santillan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alfredo Santillan, MD is an Oncology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Oncology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Methodist Hospital.
Locations
San Antonio Medical Center5206 Research Dr, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 595-5300Tuesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
San Antonio Westover Hills11130 Christus Hls Ste 210, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 245-2000Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
San Antonio Stone Oak18707 Hardy Oak Blvd Ste 320, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 545-6972Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
San Antonio Westover Hills - Med Plaza II11212 State Highway 151 Ste 120, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 245-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very responsive. Explains the procedures and the next steps
About Dr. Alfredo Santillan, MD
- Oncology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1124213400
Education & Certifications
- Moffitt Canc Ctr
- Texas Tech University Health Science Center
- Harvard University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Santillan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Santillan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Santillan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Santillan has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Thyroid Cancer and Stomach Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Santillan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Santillan speaks Spanish.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Santillan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santillan.
