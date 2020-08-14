See All Nephrologists in Miami Shores, FL
Dr. Alfredo Sanchez-Fortis, MD

Nephrology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Dr. Alfredo Sanchez-Fortis, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Miami Shores, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Nacional and is affiliated with North Shore Medical Center.

Dr. Sanchez-Fortis works at Alfredo Sanchez-Fortis MD in Miami Shores, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hemodialysis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Alfredo Sanchez Fortis M D P A
    9999 NE 2nd Ave Ste 119, Miami Shores, FL 33138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 756-4400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Shore Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hemodialysis
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Aug 14, 2020
    Dr Sanchez-Fortis and staff were very professional and helpful. Doctor answered all my questions and took the time to explain everything to me and my family.
    — Aug 14, 2020
    About Dr. Alfredo Sanchez-Fortis, MD

    • Nephrology
    • 38 years of experience
    • English, Creole and Spanish
    • 1194759928
    Education & Certifications

    • University Miami School Med Hosps
    • Columbia P&S Harlem Hospital Center
    • Universidad Nacional
