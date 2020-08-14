Dr. Alfredo Sanchez-Fortis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanchez-Fortis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Alfredo Sanchez-Fortis, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Miami Shores, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Nacional and is affiliated with North Shore Medical Center.
Locations
Alfredo Sanchez Fortis M D P A9999 NE 2nd Ave Ste 119, Miami Shores, FL 33138 Directions (305) 756-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sanchez-Fortis and staff were very professional and helpful. Doctor answered all my questions and took the time to explain everything to me and my family.
- Nephrology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Creole and Spanish
- 1194759928
Education & Certifications
- University Miami School Med Hosps
- Columbia P&S Harlem Hospital Center
- Universidad Nacional
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sanchez-Fortis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Sanchez-Fortis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sanchez-Fortis has seen patients for Hemodialysis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sanchez-Fortis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sanchez-Fortis speaks Creole and Spanish.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanchez-Fortis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanchez-Fortis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.