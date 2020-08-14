Overview

Dr. Alfredo Sanchez-Fortis, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Miami Shores, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Nacional and is affiliated with North Shore Medical Center.



Dr. Sanchez-Fortis works at Alfredo Sanchez-Fortis MD in Miami Shores, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hemodialysis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.