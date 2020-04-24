Dr. Alfredo Rego, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rego is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alfredo Rego, MD
Overview
Dr. Alfredo Rego, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Plantation, FL. They graduated from Universidad De San Carlos Guatemala and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, HCA Florida Westside Hospital, HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital, North Shore Medical Center and Palmetto General Hospital.
Dr. Rego works at
Locations
HCA Florida Heart and Vascular Care - Plantation201 NW 82nd Ave Ste 205, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 475-9535Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
South Florida Heart and Lung Institute3650 NW 82nd Ave Ste 208, Doral, FL 33166 Directions (305) 406-3596Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
- North Shore Medical Center
- Palmetto General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
In my opinion doctor Rego is literally the best doctor in the world. He did open heart surgery on me in March of 2005. I was 45 years old. Well now I'm 60. It's been 15 years. And I'm doing great! He used to spend so much time at the hospital. That I used to yell at him, go home! I've never seen a doctor. Like doctor Rego. He really cares. Please trust me. He is blessed by GOD! I wouldn't say any of this if it wasn't true.
About Dr. Alfredo Rego, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1215934435
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota
- Universidad De San Carlos Guatemala
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Dr. Rego has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rego accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rego has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rego works at
Dr. Rego has seen patients for Patent Ductus Arteriosus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rego on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rego speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Rego. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rego.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rego, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rego appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.