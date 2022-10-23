Dr. Alfredo Rabassa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rabassa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alfredo Rabassa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alfredo Rabassa, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Miami, FL. They completed their fellowship with Jackson Meml Hosp-U Miami|Baylor College of Medicine
Dr. Rabassa works at
Locations
Gastro Health - Galloway9408 SW 87th Ave Ste 200, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 913-0666
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Doctors Hospital
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rabassa provides the best and necessary medical care and process, and tops it off with helpful and open conversations. No significant time limits, no unavailability, he's always willing to listen and help. As you grow older, it's great to have a friendly doctor. He's one of the BEST.
About Dr. Alfredo Rabassa, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Meml Hosp-U Miami|Baylor College of Medicine
- Jackson Meml Hosp-U Miami
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rabassa has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rabassa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rabassa has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rabassa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Rabassa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rabassa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rabassa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rabassa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.