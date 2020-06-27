Dr. Alfredo Nova, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nova is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alfredo Nova, MD
Overview
Dr. Alfredo Nova, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Catholic University and is affiliated with Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.
Dr. Nova works at
Locations
Renaissance Obstetrics and Gynecology1634 N Plaza Dr, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 942-7750
Hospital Affiliations
- Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Nova is a Excellent Doctor. With my first pregnancy he cared for me and gave so much compassion. He delivered my daughter and he was by my side from the beginning to the end of my delivery. He's a very sweet man and he loves the family.
About Dr. Alfredo Nova, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 39 years of experience
- English, French, Italian and Spanish
- 1790894871
Education & Certifications
- U Tenn
- University Of Tennessee, Dept Of Ob-Gyn
- Catholic University
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nova has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nova accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nova works at
Dr. Nova has seen patients for Preeclampsia and Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nova on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nova speaks French, Italian and Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Nova. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nova.
