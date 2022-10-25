Dr. Alfredo Masullo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Masullo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alfredo Masullo, MD
Overview
Dr. Alfredo Masullo, MD is a Dermatologist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.
Locations
Alfredo S Masullo MD PA120 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 488-0707
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I would like to express my gratitude to Dr. Alfredo S. Masullo MD. I was impressed by his professionalism and positive attitude, by the detailed (and comprehensive) examination, accurate and clear explanation of my condition and the outlook, as well as friendly atmosphere in his office. I would recommend him to my friends and family.
About Dr. Alfredo Masullo, MD
- Dermatology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1255518205
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Masullo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Masullo accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Masullo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Masullo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Masullo.
