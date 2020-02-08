Overview

Dr. Alfredo Jimenez, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from VETERANS AFFAIRS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas.



Dr. Jimenez works at North Texas Heart Center in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart Disease, Pulmonary Hypertension and Primary Pulmonary Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.