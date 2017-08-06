Dr. Alfredo Jimenez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jimenez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alfredo Jimenez, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Institute of Superior Medical Science of Havana and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital.
Atm & Associates Inc.18100 Houston Methodist Dr Ste 220, Houston, TX 77058 Directions (281) 335-0003
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He is excellent and fix the problem every time we go in.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 49 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- U Tex Houston
- Memorial Hermann Hospital
- Institute of Superior Medical Science of Havana
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Jimenez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jimenez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jimenez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jimenez has seen patients for Otitis Media, Nosebleed and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jimenez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jimenez speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Jimenez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jimenez.
