Dr. Alfredo Hernandez, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital and HCA Florida Mercy Hospital.



Dr. Hernandez works at Gastro Health in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hiatal Hernia, Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.