Dr. Alfredo Hernandez, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital and HCA Florida Mercy Hospital.
Gastro Health3661 S Miami Ave Ste 907, Miami, FL 33133 Directions (305) 856-7333
Gastro Health885 Fiu South Campus Ste 131, Miami, FL 33199 Directions (305) 468-4180
- Doctors Hospital
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Care Partners
- UnitedHealthCare
Was admitted to the hospital from the ER for severe stomach pain. Fortunately, Dr Hernandez administered the endoscopy which revealed a nasty, bleeding duodenal ulcer which was unexpected, but clamped on the spot. His comprehensive explanation and care as well as by his staff throughout is so appreciated. Many thanks.
Dr. Hernandez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hernandez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hernandez has seen patients for Hiatal Hernia, Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hernandez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hernandez speaks Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Hernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hernandez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.