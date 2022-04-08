Dr. Alfredo Gueler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gueler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alfredo Gueler, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Alfredo Gueler, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bellaire, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital.
Bellaire Medical Care5555 West Loop S Ste 635, Bellaire, TX 77401 Directions (832) 778-6900
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital
Dr, Gueler and everyone in his office are outstanding professionals. My husband and I both are patients of Dr. Gueler. Every visit is very thorough, any suggestions made about our health care are explained fully and they are willing to clarify things with a phone call if necessary. For us, this is a welcoming, warm and professional experience. I continually recommend Dr. Gueler's practice to all of my friends and acquaintances
About Dr. Alfredo Gueler, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- St Luke'S Episcopal Hospital
- St Luke's Hospital
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
