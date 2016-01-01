Dr. Alfredo Garcia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alfredo Garcia, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Alfredo Garcia, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Madera, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Garcia works at
Pediatric Associates363 E Almond Ave Ste 105, Madera, CA 93637 Directions (559) 673-6085
- Pediatrics
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1053420745
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
- PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE
Dr. Garcia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garcia speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.