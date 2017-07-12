Overview

Dr. Alfredo Figueroa, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Columbus, OH. They graduated from Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Figueroa works at North Community Counseling Ctrs. Inc. in Columbus, OH with other offices in Canal Winchester, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.