Dr. Davalos-Balderas accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alfredo Davalos-Balderas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alfredo Davalos-Balderas, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Jackson, MI.
Dr. Davalos-Balderas works at
Locations
-
1
Henry Ford Allegiance Orthopedic & Neuroscience Center1201 E Michigan Ave, Jackson, MI 49201 Directions (517) 205-7620
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Allegiance Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Davalos-Balderas?
About Dr. Alfredo Davalos-Balderas, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1851735831
Education & Certifications
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davalos-Balderas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davalos-Balderas works at
Dr. Davalos-Balderas has seen patients for Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davalos-Balderas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Davalos-Balderas has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davalos-Balderas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davalos-Balderas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davalos-Balderas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.