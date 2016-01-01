Dr. Alfredo Clavell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clavell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alfredo Clavell, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Alfredo Clavell, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Dr. Clavell works at
Rochester - Transplant200 1st St SW Ste 2, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 722-2130
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
About Dr. Alfredo Clavell, MD
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1831177021
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Grad Sch
- Mayo Grad Sch
- PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
