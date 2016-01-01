Overview

Dr. Alfredo Castillo, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Castillo works at PATEL MEDICAL CARE in Astoria, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.