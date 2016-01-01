Dr. Camero Jr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alfredo Camero Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alfredo Camero Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Laredo and Laredo Medical Center.
Dr. Camero Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Laredo Medical Center1700 E Saunders St, Laredo, TX 78041 Directions (956) 795-4776
-
2
Laredo Sleep Center LLC6999 McPherson Rd Ste 219, Laredo, TX 78041 Directions (956) 728-0030
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Doctors Hospital Of Laredo
- Laredo Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Camero Jr?
About Dr. Alfredo Camero Jr, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1881954030
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Camero Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Camero Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Camero Jr works at
Dr. Camero Jr has seen patients for Constipation, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Camero Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Camero Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Camero Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Camero Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Camero Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.