Overview

Dr. Alfredo Archilla, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Ponce Sch of Med and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East.



Dr. Archilla works at ENT Specialists in Boynton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Postnasal Drip and Laryngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.