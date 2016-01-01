Dr. Alfredo Antonetti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Antonetti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alfredo Antonetti, MD
Overview
Dr. Alfredo Antonetti, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Methodist Dallas Medical Center.
Dr. Antonetti works at
Locations
-
1
Womens Specialty Center, Dallas, TX1135 N BISHOP AVE, Dallas, TX 75208 Directions (214) 942-3100
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Dallas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Antonetti?
About Dr. Alfredo Antonetti, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1043237761
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Antonetti has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Antonetti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Antonetti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Antonetti works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Antonetti. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Antonetti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Antonetti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Antonetti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.