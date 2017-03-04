Dr. Alfred Antonetti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Antonetti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alfred Antonetti, MD
Overview
Dr. Alfred Antonetti, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Methodist Dallas Medical Center.
Locations
American Institute for Plastic Surgery6020 W PLANO PKWY, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (469) 429-7558
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Dallas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Had cosmetic surgery with Dr Antonetti 3 weeks ago. I am so pleased with the results. His bedside manner is awesome! He made me feel so comfortable. I have had 5 postop visits... 4 of these were routine scheduled appointments plus one today where I had a concern (turned out to be nothing ). He assured me that he was happy to see me anytime I have a concern. His staff is so nice and friendly. The office is beautiful. The staff and care at the surgery center was amazing .
About Dr. Alfred Antonetti, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 52 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Antonetti has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Antonetti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Antonetti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Antonetti speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Antonetti. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Antonetti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Antonetti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Antonetti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.