Dr. Alfreda Maller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alfreda Maller, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Pomerania Medical Academy and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Maller works at
Locations
Neurology Specialists2020 E DESERT INN RD, Las Vegas, NV 89169 Directions (888) 613-8183Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very kind and professional, listened to my concerns and she did not rush me, so much better the Dr. Thuvanet whomI tried first.
About Dr. Alfreda Maller, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- English
- 1326078098
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health and Science Center
- Pomerania Medical Academy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maller has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maller works at
Dr. Maller has seen patients for Epilepsy, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Maller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maller.
