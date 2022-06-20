Dr. Alfreda Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alfreda Jones, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alfreda Jones, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Reston, VA. They graduated from University Of North Carolina and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Stonesprings Hospital Center.
Dr. Jones works at
Locations
All About Women OB/GYN1830 Town Center Dr Ste 309, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (571) 470-8002
All About Women OB/GYN211 S KING ST, Leesburg, VA 20175 Directions (703) 977-5070
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Stonesprings Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent, caring, professional and smart. A really great doctor who seems to actually care about her patients and their needs.
About Dr. Alfreda Jones, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- George Washington University Hospital
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- University Of North Carolina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones works at
Dr. Jones has seen patients for Pap Smear, Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
