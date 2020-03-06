Dr. Alfred Wolkomir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolkomir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alfred Wolkomir, MD
Overview
Dr. Alfred Wolkomir, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Red Bank, NJ. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Riverview Medical Center.
Dr. Wolkomir works at
Locations
Alfred Wolkomir MD205 Maple Ave, Red Bank, NJ 07701 Directions (732) 219-9699
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have used Dr. Wolkomir's services several times since he performed emergency surgery. I have always been pleased with and impressed by him. He treats patients as adults, explaining what is going on and what the options are. He radiates a well-deserved competence, without smugness, that always makes me feel better after a visit. Finally, Dr. Wolkomir has respect for his patients' schedules so that his appointments occur almost always on time. On a few occasions, after arriving a bit early, I left the office before my scheduled appointment time. I can without reservation recommend Dr. Alfred Wolkomir for patients in need of his services.
About Dr. Alfred Wolkomir, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1447217427
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wolkomir has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wolkomir accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wolkomir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Wolkomir has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wolkomir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolkomir. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolkomir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolkomir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolkomir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.