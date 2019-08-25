Dr. Alfred Vargas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vargas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alfred Vargas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alfred Vargas, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Sandusky, OH.
Dr. Vargas works at
Locations
-
1
North Coast Cancer Care Inc.417 Quarry Lakes Dr, Sandusky, OH 44870 Directions (419) 609-9310
-
2
Ohiohealth Grant Medical Center111 S Grant Ave, Columbus, OH 43215 Directions (614) 566-9000
-
3
Imaging Services - Pickerington Medical Campus1010 Refugee Rd, Pickerington, OH 43147 Directions (614) 788-4699
- 4 285 E State St Ste 210, Columbus, OH 43215 Directions (614) 788-4965
Hospital Affiliations
- OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vargas?
Dr. Vargas was did a wonderful job proving care for me during my recent issue and surgery. Did a great job with my surgery and follow-up. The only issue I had was the office staff not doing there job in a timely matter. Having them fill out FMLA paperwork for my employer was a joke. It took several calls and promises from them it would be filled out and it wasn't. They had paperwork for almost 20 days before it was completed. Not to mention they charged me $25 fee upfront to process and still had issues. Wanted to call credit card company and reverse the charge. Was not impressed with the office staff and some of the employees. Was told by one she did not have time to fill out paperwork and will get it done someday. Another 20 days I asked?
About Dr. Alfred Vargas, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1144406687
Education & Certifications
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vargas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vargas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vargas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vargas works at
Dr. Vargas has seen patients for Anemia, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vargas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Vargas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vargas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vargas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vargas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.