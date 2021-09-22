Dr. Alfred Trang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alfred Trang, MD
Dr. Alfred Trang, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Langhorne, PA.
St. Mary Surgical Associates Langhorne1205 Langhorne Newtown Rd Ste 310, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (215) 710-6613
- St. Mary Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Trang is an outstanding surgeon and a very patient-oriented physician. He performed major surgery on me that was done perfectly -- and post-op, he was very focused on my recovery and healing. While still in the hospital, he told me he wanted me to take frequent walks -- and at least twice, he actually came with me for my walks. His personal (and personable) focus on his patients is amazing; he truly cares about them.
- Bariatric Surgery
- English, Vietnamese
Dr. Trang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trang works at
Dr. Trang speaks Vietnamese.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Trang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trang.
