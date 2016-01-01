Dr. Torrence has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alfred Torrence, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Alfred Torrence, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Torrence works at
Howard Brown Health6500 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60626 Directions (773) 388-1600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Torrence?
About Dr. Alfred Torrence, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1225168115
Education & Certifications
- OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Torrence accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Torrence has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Torrence works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Torrence. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Torrence.
