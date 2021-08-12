Overview

Dr. Alfred Steinberger, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Steinberger works at Irina Tartakovsky, MD in Englewood, NJ with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.