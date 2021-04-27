Overview

Dr. Alfred Soto, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey.



Dr. Soto works at Premier Medical Associates in Ocala, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.