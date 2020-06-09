Dr. Alfred Sofer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sofer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alfred Sofer, MD
Dr. Alfred Sofer, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Norwalk Hospital, St. Vincent's Medical Center and Stamford Hospital.
Plastic Surgery Center of Fairfield33 Miller St, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (203) 336-9862Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Norwalk Hospital
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
- Stamford Hospital
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Connecticare
I Got a Breast implant revision and a BBL with Dr. Sofer on 5/29/20 through CG Cosmetics. I only saw him right prior to my surgery, however, he was so sweet and genuine. Some surgeons have no personality or come off very rude- he was not at all. He made me feel fully understood and comfortable. He answered all my questions and concerns, explained in medical detail what was going to be done, and measured me and assessed me thoroughly. My results are amazing even though I am about 2 weeks PO, He literally took away all the fat around my abdomen and flanks, made my breasts perfect the way I wanted them, and my butt perky and round. I couldn't be happier with my results and his stitching work. (I am almost a nurse practitioner so I evaluated every aspect of this surgery). so bottom line HE WAS AMAZING, GO TO HIM. BUTTTTT, CG cosmetics in Miami, where he practices is horrible. My surgery coordinator was terrible, they were so busy, unorganized, they need major improvements.
About Dr. Alfred Sofer, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Hebrew, Persian, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1881610343
- Kleinert Institute For Hand and Microvascular Surgery
- Westchester Medical Center
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Columbia University
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Sofer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sofer accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sofer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sofer speaks Hebrew, Persian, Portuguese and Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Sofer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sofer.
