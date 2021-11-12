Dr. Alfred Shtainer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shtainer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alfred Shtainer, MD
Overview
Dr. Alfred Shtainer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Corona, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Shtainer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mercedes Mota-martinez Dentist PC10401 Roosevelt Ave, Corona, NY 11368 Directions (718) 672-1800
-
2
Rego Park Family Physicians9713 64th Rd Ste 1, Rego Park, NY 11374 Directions (718) 502-8271
-
3
Alfred Shtainer, MD2148 Ocean Ave # 6A, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (718) 502-8742
-
4
Adult and Pediatric Urology285 Lexington Ave Fl 2, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 243-5300
-
5
Advanced Gynecology and Surgery Pllc1517 Voorhies Ave Ste 1, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (718) 368-0600
-
6
Alfred Shtainer MD10230 Queens Blvd Ste 3, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 459-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Benefit Plans
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shtainer?
Good
About Dr. Alfred Shtainer, MD
- Urology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Polish, Russian and Spanish
- 1952328718
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Hospital
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- CCNY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shtainer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shtainer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shtainer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shtainer works at
Dr. Shtainer has seen patients for Hypogonadism, Testicular Dysfunction and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shtainer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shtainer speaks Polish, Russian and Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Shtainer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shtainer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shtainer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shtainer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.