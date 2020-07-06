Dr. Alfred Shen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alfred Shen, MD
Overview
Dr. Alfred Shen, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center and Eisenhower Medical Center.
Dr. Shen works at
Locations
Eisenhower Neuroscience Institute72780 Country Club Dr Ste A104, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 837-8020Monday8:30am - 4:45pmTuesday8:30am - 4:45pmWednesday8:30am - 4:45pmThursday8:30am - 4:45pmFriday8:30am - 4:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Desert Regional Medical Center
- Eisenhower Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Alfred Shen is the most caring, compassions,understanding,patient Neurosurgeon in the Coachella Valley area.He took care of my Mom’s back over 15yrs ago and I saw how caring he was with her and I new that if I ever had a back problem and needed surgery that Dr.Shen would be the one the fix it.NOW I’ve had back pain for 9yrs and after it got worse and the only option was surgery Dr.Shen is the ONLY one I cared to do my surgery his STAFF are all wonderful and so is his PA Mic Griswold.I would referrer Dr.Shen to everyone I know that needs the best Neurosurgeon. His bedside manner are the best. I now have a better life and PAIN FREE and it’s all thanks to Dr.Shen.
About Dr. Alfred Shen, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Univ. Tennessee
- University Ca Irvine Med Center
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Shen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.