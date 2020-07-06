See All Neurosurgeons in Rancho Mirage, CA
Dr. Alfred Shen, MD

Neurosurgery
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Alfred Shen, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center and Eisenhower Medical Center.

Dr. Shen works at Eisenhower Neuroscience Institute in Rancho Mirage, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Eisenhower Neuroscience Institute
    72780 Country Club Dr Ste A104, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 837-8020
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:45pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:45pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:45pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:45pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:45pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Desert Regional Medical Center
  • Eisenhower Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    Jul 06, 2020
    Dr.Alfred Shen is the most caring, compassions,understanding,patient Neurosurgeon in the Coachella Valley area.He took care of my Mom’s back over 15yrs ago and I saw how caring he was with her and I new that if I ever had a back problem and needed surgery that Dr.Shen would be the one the fix it.NOW I’ve had back pain for 9yrs and after it got worse and the only option was surgery Dr.Shen is the ONLY one I cared to do my surgery his STAFF are all wonderful and so is his PA Mic Griswold.I would referrer Dr.Shen to everyone I know that needs the best Neurosurgeon. His bedside manner are the best. I now have a better life and PAIN FREE and it’s all thanks to Dr.Shen.
    Lupe — Jul 06, 2020
    Dr. Alfred Shen, MD
    About Dr. Alfred Shen, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598879595
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Univ. Tennessee
    Residency
    • University Ca Irvine Med Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alfred Shen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shen works at Eisenhower Neuroscience Institute in Rancho Mirage, CA. View the full address on Dr. Shen’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Shen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

