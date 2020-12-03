Overview

Dr. Alfred Roston, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in West Harrison, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with White Plains Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Barrett's Esophagus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.