Overview

Dr. Alfred Okeke, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Goldsboro, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NIGERIA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Wayne Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Okeke works at UNC Specialty Care in Goldsboro, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetic Ketoacidosis and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.