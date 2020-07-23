Overview

Dr. Alfred Newman III, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Matthews, NC. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from U Al Sch Med and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Matthews Medical Center.



Dr. Newman III works at Novant Health Cancer Institute - Matthews (Medical Oncology) in Matthews, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.