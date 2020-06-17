Dr. Neumann Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alfred Neumann Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alfred Neumann Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary, Springhill Medical Center and Thomas Hospital.
Locations
Dauphin West Surgery Center3701 Dauphin St, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions (251) 341-3368Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Premier Medical Eye Group - Daphne1302 Us Highway 98, Daphne, AL 36526 Directions (251) 410-9000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mobile Infirmary
- Springhill Medical Center
- Thomas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Love him! He takes his time with you and doesn’t try to rush the appointment. Highly recommend him!
About Dr. Alfred Neumann Jr, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
