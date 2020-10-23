See All Hand Surgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Alfred Mitchell, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
5 (16)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Alfred Mitchell, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with East Houston Hospital & Clinics and Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital.

Dr. Mitchell works at Watson Mds in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Watson Mds
    2060 Space Park Dr Ste 100, Houston, TX 77058 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 335-0003
  2. 2
    Heart Associates of Westside Pllc
    4200 Twelve Oaks Dr, Houston, TX 77027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 450-1118
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Rubin Bashir, MD
    12930 East Fwy, Houston, TX 77015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 984-8799
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • East Houston Hospital & Clinics
  • Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Trigger Finger
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Trigger Finger

Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 16 ratings
Patient Ratings (16)
5 Star
(15)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Alfred Mitchell, MD

Specialties
  • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 33 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1760605539
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Alfred Mitchell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mitchell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Mitchell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Mitchell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

16 patients have reviewed Dr. Mitchell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mitchell.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mitchell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mitchell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

