Dr. Alfred Mitchell, MD
Overview
Dr. Alfred Mitchell, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with East Houston Hospital & Clinics and Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital.
Locations
Watson Mds2060 Space Park Dr Ste 100, Houston, TX 77058 Directions (281) 335-0003
Heart Associates of Westside Pllc4200 Twelve Oaks Dr, Houston, TX 77027 Directions (713) 450-1118Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Rubin Bashir, MD12930 East Fwy, Houston, TX 77015 Directions (281) 984-8799Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- East Houston Hospital & Clinics
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had an unfortunate accident that resulted in what should’ve been the amputation of 3 fingers. Fortunately Dr. Mitchell did the surgery and was able to save the fingers. With nearly 2 years of recovery I regained the use of my hand. Dr. Mitchell was the most attentive and sympathetic M.D. I could’ve asked for. The entire time he was there to answer and explain any questions I had. To this day I credit him for having the use of my hand again. His staff was always very polite and friendly.
About Dr. Alfred Mitchell, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
