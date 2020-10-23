Overview

Dr. Alfred Mitchell, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with East Houston Hospital & Clinics and Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital.



Dr. Mitchell works at Watson Mds in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

