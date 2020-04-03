See All Gastroenterologists in South Chesterfield, VA
Dr. Alfred Lee, MD

Gastroenterology
3.5 (63)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alfred Lee, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in South Chesterfield, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York University School Of Med New York Ny and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital, Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center and TriCities Hospital.

Dr. Lee works at Richmond Gastroenterology Associates in South Chesterfield, VA with other offices in North Chesterfield, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Richmond Gastroenterology Associates
    16011 Kairos Rd Ste 300, South Chesterfield, VA 23834 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 430-5983
  2. 2
    Richmond Gastroenterology Inc
    223 Wadsworth Dr # 202, North Chesterfield, VA 23236 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 430-5981

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Chippenham Hospital
  • Johnston-Willis Hospital
  • Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center
  • TriCities Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Constipation
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Abdominal Pain
Constipation
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Abdominal Pain

Treatment frequency



Constipation Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Intestinal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Virginia Premier

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 63 ratings
    Patient Ratings (63)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (24)
    About Dr. Alfred Lee, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 42 years of experience
    • English
    • 1689675837
    Education & Certifications

    • Med College Of Virginia
    • Medical College Of Virginia
    • New York University School Of Med New York Ny
    • Gastroenterology
