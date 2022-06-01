Dr. Alfred Lavi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lavi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alfred Lavi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alfred Lavi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with California Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Lavi works at
Locations
-
1
United Family Medical Center2324 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90006 Directions (213) 383-3600
-
2
United Care Family Medical Center1835 S La Cienega Blvd Ste 215, Los Angeles, CA 90035 Directions (310) 836-2273
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- California Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Was quick and efficient. The doc knew exactly what to do and I’d definitely visit again.
About Dr. Alfred Lavi, MD
- Family Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Persian and Spanish
- 1184739039
Education & Certifications
- Harbor UCLA
- Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lavi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lavi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lavi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lavi works at
Dr. Lavi speaks Arabic, Persian and Spanish.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Lavi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lavi.
