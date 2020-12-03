Overview

Dr. Alfred Kulik, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Lee, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.