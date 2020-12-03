See All Ophthalmologists in Fort Lee, NJ
Ophthalmology
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Alfred Kulik, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Lee, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    1 Bridge Plz N Ste 2, Fort Lee, NJ 07024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 256-5032

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Englewood Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetic Eye Disease
Dry Eyes
Eye Disease
Diabetic Eye Disease
Dry Eyes
Eye Disease

Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Alfred Kulik, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    NPI Number
    • 1518043165
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Cooper Hosp/univ Med Center
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Haverford College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alfred Kulik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kulik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kulik has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kulik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kulik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kulik.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kulik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kulik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.