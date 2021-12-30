Overview

Dr. Alfred Kohan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bethpage, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Kohan works at Advanced Urology Centers of NY in Bethpage, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Urinary Incontinence and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.