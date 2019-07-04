Overview

Dr. Alfred Knable, MD is a Dermatologist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd.



Dr. Knable works at Associates in Dermatology, Pllc in Louisville, KY with other offices in New Albany, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Discoloration, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Seborrheic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.