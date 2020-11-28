Overview

Dr. Alfred Kalman, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Tamarac, FL. They graduated from State University Of New York and is affiliated with HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital, Broward Health Coral Springs and HCA Florida Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Kalman works at Oncology & Hematology Associates of West Broward in Tamarac, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Vitamin B12 Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.